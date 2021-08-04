The threat of stalkers is real for Billie Eilish.

Speaking with The Irish Times, the Happier Than Ever singer opened up about the effects on her life of not only her stardom, but the fans who take things way too far.

“I really don’t like to be alone,” she said. “I do like having anonymity, or autonomy, but I really am flipped out when I’m alone. I hate it. I have a lot of stalkers.”

The 19-year-old continued, “And I have people that want to do bad things to me, and I also am freaked out by the dark and, like, what’s under beds and couches. I have a lot of weird, irrational fears. So I’m still at my parents’ house a lot. I just love my parents and really like it here. It’s very comforting.”

In particular, Eilish has a very close relationship with her father, describing the two of them as “the same person”.

She adds, “Our personalities are just very similar, and we have similar body language, and also the way we talk to people and listen to people. My dad also has tics, and I have Tourette’s, more severe than he does.”