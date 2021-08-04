Vanity Fair is reimagining an array of iconic films from 1999 and the early 2000s with a new generation of stars.

The “Party Like It’s 1999” portfolio is a part of a special VF September Issue, devoted to the turn of the century in America. It features the likes of Keke Palmer as “Legally Blonde” character Elle Woods, Charles Melton as Neo from “The Matrix”, and Normani as Satine from “Moulin Rouge!”.

Keke Palmer as Elle Woods for “Vanity Fair”. Credit: Emma Summerton/Vanity Fair

Addison Rae also stars as Betty in “Mulholland Dr.”, real-life couple Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse star as Margot and Richie Tenenbaum in “The Royal Tenenbaums”, and King Princess features as Hedwig from “Hedwig and the Angry Inch”.

Cordell Broadus and Storm Reid star as Quincy Mccall and Monica Wright from “Love & Basketball”, while Patrick Schwarzenegger plays Patrick Bateman from “American Psycho”.

“Many movie buffs consider 1999 to be one of the greatest single years of cinema ever,” writes VF chief critic Richard Lawson.

“Today’s rising stars of stage and screen were mere children at the time. But they’ve come to know ‘the classics’—sigh—thanks to their elders and their curiosity as artists, not to mention the algorithmic tutelage of streaming-service recommendations. For this portfolio, which was inspired by vintage-era hair and makeup tests, a bevy of up-and-coming talent helps us pay homage to the iconography of recent yesteryear.”