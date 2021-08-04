The Lambert family is full of Pride in Miranda Lambert’s new music video for “Tequila Does (Telemitry Remix)”.

Miranda Lambert premiered the official music video for her “Tequila Does” remix on Tuesday. The video stars her brother, Luke Lambert, and his husband, Marc, as well as their close friends.

“When Miranda played the remix for me and my husband Marc, we instantly loved it, so of course we jumped at the chance to bring our best friends to Nashville to be in the video,” Luke said in a press release. “We had such a blast! By the end of the night, we forgot cameras were rolling. The tequila certainly helped!”

Miranda had never before remixed one of her songs.

“This is my first remix of any song in my whole career” Miranda shared. “I knew it was right up my brother Luke’s alley so I sent it to him to see what he and Marc thought. They loved it and that gave me the confidence to put it out there. It’s so much fun, I thought why not invite my family and friends out to my farm and shoot it at my vintage trailer park.

“It seemed perfect. And Reid Long was my first call to direct this because he has filmed a lot of live stuff for us on the road and I knew it would feel a lot like that — just capturing fun moments. I am so glad to have had my friends and family be part of it and we had a blast!”

The original version of “Tequi;a Does” first appeared on Miranda’s 2019 Grammy Award-winning album, Wildcard.