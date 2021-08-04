Rihanna is officially a billionaire.

The singer, whose real name is Robyn Fenty, is now worth around $1.7 billion USD, according to Forbes.

The publication stated her Fenty Beauty company, which she launched in 2017 in a bid to make “women everywhere feel included,” is worth an estimated $2.8 billion.

Rihanna splits Fenty Beauty with LVMH, a French luxury goods company that is run by Bernard Arnault, who is the world’s second-richest person.

RiRi’s lingerie company, Savage x Fenty, is worth an estimated $270 million, and the rest of her earnings come from her successful music career.

Forbes claimed Rihanna is now the wealthiest female musician in the world, and is second only to Oprah Winfrey as the richest female entertainer.

Shannon Coyne, co-founder of consumer products consultancy Bluestock Advisors, said of the star’s beauty company: “A lot of women felt there were no lines out there that catered to their skin tone. It was light, medium, medium dark, dark.

“We all know that’s not reality. She was one of the first brands that came out and said ‘I want to speak to all of those different people.’”

Despite Rihanna’s success in the beauty and lingerie worlds, she unfortunately announced she was having to put her fashion and accessories house, also called Fenty, on hold earlier this year.