Come From Away is a month away from its premiere on Apple TV+.

Apple Original Films announced on Wednesday that a filmed production of the Tony and Olivier Award-winning Broadway musical Come From Away is headed to the Apple TV+ streaming service in September. A new trailer for the filmed production was released on Wednesday.

The Broadway musical “tells the story of 7,000 people stranded in the small town of Gander, Newfoundland after all flights into the U.S. are grounded on Sept. 11, 2001,” a press release explains.

“As the people of Newfoundland graciously welcome the “come from aways” into their community in the aftermath, the passengers and locals alike process what’s happened while finding love, laughter, and new hope in the unlikely and lasting bonds that they forge.”

The cast includes Petrina Bromley, Jenn Colella, De’lon Grant, Joel Hatch, Tony Lepage, Caesar Samayoa , Q. Smith, Astrid Van Wieren, Emily Walton, Jim Walton, Sharon Wheatley and Paul Whitty.

Come From Away premieres Friday, Sept. 10 on Apple TV+.