Rick James truly made a mark.

On Wednesday, Showtime released the trailer for the new documentary “Bitchin’: The Sound and Fury of Rick James”, which chronicles the career of the controversial musician, who passed away in 2004.

RELATED: Led Zeppelin’s First Ever Officially Authorized Documentary Is On The Way

“I wanna be nasty, I wanna be raw,” James says in the footage featured in the trailer, which also includes commentary from famous fans like Ice Cube and Boots Collins.

“‘Bitchin’: The Sound and Fury of Rick James’ is an intimate yet propulsive look at Rick James, one of rock, funk and R&B’s most legendary and often under-appreciated figures,” the official description reads. “Featuring rare footage of James’ incredible live shows, never-before-seen home video, original interviews with legendary artists, collaborators and friends, and a treasure trove of recorded interviews with James (who died in 2004), the documentary presents a full picture of James’ dramatic rise and fall, focusing in on the “Punk-Funk” music he left behind.”

RELATED: Drake, LeBron James To Executive-Produce Documentary Exploring ‘Racialized Journey Of Black Hockey Players’

Famous for his music and his support for Black rights, the documentary also covers James’ struggle with drug addiction and his time in prison for assault and kidnapping in the ’90s.

“Bitchin’: The Sound and Fury of Rick James” premieres Sept. 3.