Jessie Cave opens up about her role in “Harry Potter”, how cruel costume fittings can be and more in a new interview with the Guardian.

The star, 34, who was cast as Lavender Brown in the sixth “Harry Potter” film, “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince”, in 2009, says she hadn’t given acting much thought before she was picked to play the role.

She admits, “But I was not a right fit for the industry at that time. Lavender Brown is conventionally pretty, no glasses, small. By the time I went back to do the last film, I had gained a bit of weight and I wasn’t that person any more.”

Without naming which job, Cave says she remembers one costume director grabbing her stomach.

“Which was just horrible. And I laughed. You’re like [she puts on a placating voice]: ‘Oh, you’re hurting me. Actually, it’s fine,’” Cave shares.

RELATED: ‘Harry Potter’ Star Jessie Cave Reveals Her 3-Month-Old Baby Is Back At Home After Being Hospitalized With COVID

“Now I go into the costume fitting for any job and I’m terrified. I’m prepared to be told something unkind. You’re treated like a different type of thing; you’re not somebody with feelings who has thought about what pants they’re going to wear that day because they’re going to be seen.”

She admits things have improved a lot in the past five years though, telling the publication: “Now when they’re nice to me, and they are sensitive to how I may be feeling about my body, or that I may be breastfeeding or whatever, I almost cry.”

Cave goes on, “I’ve definitely considered losing weight – and when I have lost weight, I tend to get a part. I mean, it’s not rocket science. But I eat healthily, I’m a normal-sized woman, and I’m still regarded, probably, as a fat actress.”

The actress’ comments come after she told the Independent in an interview last month: “I gained a lot of weight after doing ‘Harry Potter’, just because I wasn’t starving myself.

“And I was growing up and that’s just what happens.”

When she returned to film “Deathly Hallows” parts 1 and 2, Cave says: “I was treated like a different species. It was horrible. It was probably more me and my insecurity, knowing that I wasn’t fitting into the same size jeans, but it wasn’t a time where actresses were any bigger than a size eight. And in the previous film I had been, and now I was a size 12. So that was horrible. It was a really uncomfortable experience.”

She says the attention she got from being in the much-loved franchise felt like a light being shone on her, adding: “But you get a bit bigger, or you’re not as relevant, and it goes off, and you have to make your way in the dark. I definitely felt invisible when I gained a little bit of weight. And since then, it’s made me have weird issues with weight and work. And it’s so f***ed up, but it’s just how it is. Women have to deal with that all the time.”