Mary Elizabeth Winstead is ruthless in Netflix’s trailer for “KATE”.

Winstead, 36, stars in the Japan-set action thriller alongside Woody Harrelson, Michiel Huisman and Tadanobu Asano. The streaming service released a new trailer for the movie on Wednesday.

Mary Elizabeth Winstead (“Kate”). Photo: Jasin Boland/Netflix

“After she’s poisoned, a ruthless criminal operative has less than 24 hours to exact revenge on her enemies and in the process forms an unexpected bond with the daughter of one of her past victims,” a synopsis for the movie reads.

Winstead dished on her character earlier this year in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“Kate is a ruthless assassin who is on a job in Tokyo, and she gets poisoned,” the actress said. “She finds out she has 24 hours to live before the poison kills her, so she sets out on a mission to find out who poisoned her and kill them before she dies.”

Mary Elizabeth Winstead (“Kate”), Miku Martineau (“Ani”). Photo: Jasin Boland/Netflix

“Along the way, she forges this bond with this teenage girl named Ani (Miku Martineau), and they end up taking on this mission together,” Winstead added. “It’s a heartfelt, brutal, assassin story!”

“KATE” premieres Sept. 10 on Netflix.