The woman caught in the middle of the Jack Brooksbank scandal is breaking her silence.

Over the weekend, a series of photos went viral of Princess Eugenie’s husband on a boat off the Italian island of Capri with three women, including Erica Pelosini Leeman, who was seen topless.

In an interview with The Daily Mail, Pelosini has now spoken out about the pics, saying, “I usually never go topless, but my bikini got wet and I decided to take it off. I know it does not look right for Jack and his family. I felt very bad for them when I saw the images of him surrounded by three women because his wife was not there.”

She continued, “It led people to make improper suggestions and jump to conclusions and it’s very hurtful that people are thinking this. I’m very sorry if I caused any embarrassment to Princess Eugenie and Jack. It wasn’t appropriate for me to be topless.”

Pelosini went on, “Looking at the images, I can understand how they could be misinterpreted. I’m topless, Maria is hugging him, and Rachel is also a very beautiful woman, but people are assuming the wrong things.”

The stylist and former model insisted that there was nothing untoward about what was captured in the photos.

“We were there as friends and work colleagues having a wonderful afternoon in the Italian sun. Jack is a very dear friend of mine and I have known him for a number of years. He’s also good friends with the other two women. It’s very upsetting for me that people could be thinking the wrong things,” she explained. “If I had known we were being photographed I would not have gone topless and I would have worn a better outfit. We were just a group of friends enjoying a beautiful Italian summer day.”

Talking about the fallout for Brooksbank’s marriage and his five-month-old son, Pelosini added, “Jack was speaking about his baby and showing us pictures of him. He looked adorable. He’s a very proud father. One day he told us he was very sad to be away from Princess Eugenie and his son. When you have a new-born baby you want to be with them all the time, so I think it was quite difficult for Jack to be in Italy away from him.”

Pelosini also revealed that she has spoken to Brooksbank about the photos that were published.

“We had a quick chat, but Jack said there’s nothing to worry about. I felt that he has a strong relationship with his wife. She knows that nothing was going on,” she said. “She knows that he was with some female friends having fun and that she can trust him.”

She also clarified, “It’s been reported that I’m just an Italian topless model, some kind of bimbo who’s just hanging out with her famous friends. I’m not just a pretty face in a bikini hanging about on a speedboat. I’m a hard work who has established herself in the fashion world.”