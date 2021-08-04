Amanda Knox and her husband, Christopher Robinson, have a baby on the way.

Knox, 34, shared the exciting news at the tail end of the latest episode of her independent podcast “Labyrinths”. Knox previously opened up about her experiences with miscarriage and fertility struggles.

“Oh, thank goodness! Yay, we did it!” Knox celebrated in audio from the moment hey received their positive pregnancy test. “That’s right, we’re pregnant.”

Knox previously opened up about her emotional distress after suffering a miscarriage at six weeks.

“I did feel incredibly disappointed that that was the story of my first-ever pregnancy,” she shared last month. “I thought, like, I knew exactly what I want to do with my first pregnancy, and to have it not come to fruition not through choice felt like a betrayal.”

Knox was wrongfully convicted of the 2007 murder of roommate Meredith Kercher while studying abroad in Perugia, Italy. She was exonerated of the crime after spending nearly four years in prison.