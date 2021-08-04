Paris Hilton is ready to be a mom.

The reality star, 40, covers Delish‘s first-ever digital cover while promoting her upcoming Netflix cooking show, “Cooking With Paris”, and opened up about her next great adventure, becoming a mother.

“I’m more focused on babies than billions,” Hilton said while mentioning her decision to freezer her eggs. “I hate needles and shots and having to inject yourself several times a day. It’s just painful and uncomfortable, and I hated that part. But I’m so happy that we did it. We have tons of eggs and all of the kids ready to go.”

But Hilton is thankful for her fiancé, Carter Reum.

“It is a hard process and definitely is very emotional,” she said. “But I’m just so lucky that I have such an amazing partner in Carter.”

Adding, “He’s like no one I’ve ever met in my life before, the first person that I’ve let into my heart that I trust completely. He’s my biggest supporter and just lifts me up and makes me feel so safe. It’s just amazing to finally feel what real love is. I don’t think I ever experienced it before.”

And after undergoing an egg extraction for IVF she told the outlet she’ll name her daughter London Marilyn Hilton Reum. She also has a name picked out for a boy, another location-based name, but she’s keeping it private.

“I want to be like my mom—like their best friend, where they feel like they can come and talk to me about anything,” she gushed. “Very supportive and fun and playful. I can’t wait just to do all the fun kid things together and have amazing birthday parties for them. Celebrate Santa Claus for Christmas and the Easter Bunny and the Tooth Fairy and just all of those really cute, special moments… I just want my children to feel so loved and so lucky and happy.”

“Cooking With Paris” hit Netflix on Aug. 4.