T.I. has been arrested, but he’s doing fine.
On Tuesday, the rapper revealed in a video on Instagram that he was arrested while biking in Amsterdam after breaking a police officer’s side mirror.
“So, I’m locked up now,” T.I. said, appearing in a good mood, explaining that he had been breezing through an intersection when his bike handle hit the cop’s side mirror. He also didn’t have his passport on him at the time of the incident.
“It’ll be fine. But he was extremely upset,” he said of the officer. “I myself, I was having a great time. Still, I’m still not upset. I’m having a phenomenal time. They arrested me, they didn’t even put me in handcuffs. They just opened the door and invited me to the backseat. I obliged.”
He also said that he attempted to use a wad of cash in his pocket to post bail himself, but was not allowed. Instead, he had to call someone up to bring his passport in order to be released.
T.I. has been in Europe on vacation, celebrating his 11th anniversary with wife Takema “Tiny” Harris.