T.I. has been arrested, but he’s doing fine.

On Tuesday, the rapper revealed in a video on Instagram that he was arrested while biking in Amsterdam after breaking a police officer’s side mirror.

“So, I’m locked up now,” T.I. said, appearing in a good mood, explaining that he had been breezing through an intersection when his bike handle hit the cop’s side mirror. He also didn’t have his passport on him at the time of the incident.