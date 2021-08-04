Brandi Glanville was taken to hospital Tuesday with what doctors think might be an infected spider bite on her hand.

The former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star shared snaps from her hospital bed on Instagram, writing: “Hey guys yes I was admitted to the hospital yesterday and I have amazing first responders taking care of me!

“We are not exactly sure what we are dealing with we believe it may be an infected spider bite💗More tests to run🙏🙏🙏”

Glanville then shared a close-up of her hand on her Twitter and Instagram Story.

She wrote, “My little piggy hoofer has an infected bite of some kind (not human) spending my day at ER I wanted to leave but they said I could lose a limb so I’m chilling – ON A TUESDAY!!!!”

Glanville’s latest injury comes after she opened up about suffering a burn accident due to a psoriasis light last year.

The reality TV star said earlier this year how she was left with burns all over her face after she misunderstood instructions from her doctor.