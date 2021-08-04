Britney Spears loves spending time with animals.

The singer took to Instagram this week to share a sweet video of herself meeting a pig in Hawaii.

She wrote, “Geeze I’ve never seen a pig like this before 🐖 !!!! I’ve never shared this because it’s embarrassing as I’m supposed to be a fearless performer 😒😒😒 … but I also used to spend time with horses🐴 doing equine therapy a few days a week to ease my social anxiety.

“I find spending time with animals like this peaceful pig to be very therapeutic 🧘🏼‍♀️ !!!! I do think it helps when I hear about other people who experience the same thing … it makes me feel like I’m not alone ❤️ !!!!

“Also it’s not nice that paps take pics of me and then mess with them 🙄 … look how different my legs look here compared to the pictures in the news from a few days ago 🙅🏼‍♀️ !!!! As you can see in this video that’s exactly what they did🖕🏼!!!! On that note I’m sure getting a pet pig 🐷 might seem cool and I thought so too when I first got out of the car but within five minutes of meeting this lil guy he pooped five times 💩 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️😂😂😂😫😫😫 !!!!!”

RELATED: Jennifer Aniston Talks Britney Spears And ’90s Media Attention: ‘They Were Feeding On Young, Impressionable Girls… It’s Heartbreaking’

Spears’ latest video comes amid her ongoing conservatorship battle.

She also shared another post this week revealing how she accidentally locked herself in the washroom in the middle of the night.