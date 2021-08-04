Christina Haack is brushing off the haters.

After posting a photo with her new boyfriend Joshua Hall, the HGTV star was forced to hit back at some of the “rude” and “negative” comments under the post.

Captioning the sweet selfie with the Austin-based realtor, Haack wrote, “Summer nights with my number 1️⃣.”

But she soon had to adjust the caption when the negative comments started rolling in, “I normally turn off comments with Josh and will continue to do so if people are rude. I don’t want to waste any mins of my life blocking negative people.”

“People are way too concerned about other people’s lives. They spend so much time judging others to avoid working on their own s**t. Judgment is like a mirror – what we dislike in others is what we dislike in [ourselves],” she continued. “What I’ve seen in my life so far is when people spew hatred at me or anyone else for that matter those people are always the ones who have the most self-hatred and the ones who truly need healing and self-love. Life is short. Do what you love with the ones you love. For me, that’s Josh, my kids and a few close friends and co-workers.”

Haack’s relationship with Hall comes just months after she announced her split from ex-husband Ant Anstead. The pair, who share son Hudson London, 1, called it off in September and finalized their divorce in June. Haack and Hall went public in July.

The “Christina On The Coast” host is also mom to daughter Taylor Reese, 10, and son Brayden James, 5, whom she shares with first husband Tarek El Moussa.