Katie Thurston is reeling as her journey on “The Bachelorette” comes to a close.

A new sneak peek at the season finale of “The Bachelorette” shows Thurston in a vulnerable emotional state following her dramatic split from frontrunner Greg Grippo. The suitor removed himself from the competition after not receiving the reassurance he needed from Thurston.

“I just didn’t see it ending, not today,” she says in tears. “Greg isn’t somebody I thought would leave like this… The love that I had for him was real.”

Her mother responds, “We don’t put ourselves in a position where we have to rely on a male.”

“I have no idea what’s going to happen,” suitor Justin Glaze says in the aftermath of the news. Blake Moynes declares in another scene, “If Katie’s still hung up on Greg, then there’s no point to this.”

“The Bachelorette” finale premieres on Monday at 8 p.m. ET.