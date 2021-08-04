Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are celebrating a milestone anniversary.

During the Canadian actor’s appearance on “Good Morning America” to promote his new movie “Free Guy”, Reynolds gushed about the 10-year anniversary of his and Lively’s first date.

“We’re not quite at 10 years but we rounded up, which we are just going to do because in Hollywood years, that’s like 180 years!” he joked with the “GMA” co-hosts.

And to celebrate, Reynolds says, “We went to the place that we went on our first date, O Ya, a restaurant which we love.”

Lively also celebrated the anniversary on Instagram, sharing a selfie from their date at O Ya in Boston on her Story on Aug. 1.

“If it weren’t for this place. We wouldn’t be together. No joke,” she wrote. “No restaurant means more to us.”

Lively and Reynolds met on the set of 2011’s “Green Lantern” and later got married in 2012. The couple share three children together, daughters James, 6, Inez, 4, and Betty, 1.