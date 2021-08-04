Tana Ramsay, wife of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, is looking as beautiful as she did a quarter-century ago in her wedding dress.

Tana, 46, slipped on her wedding dress 25 years after marrying Gordon, 54. Showing off the dress on her official Instagram, the outfit still fits her like a dream.

“Clearing out our home and unearthed my wedding dress. 25 years and five pregnancies later and happy to say it still fits #MamasStillGotIt.” Tana captioned an Instagram video of herself twirling in the satin short-sleeve gown.

Tana and Gordon tied the knot in Dec. 1996. The pair share five children: daughters Megan, 23, Holly Anna, 21, and Matilda, 19, and sons Jack Scott, 21, and Oscar, 2.