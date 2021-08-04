Lea Michele is proud of her scars.

In an empowering selfie shared to her Instagram Story, the “Glee” alum, 34, celebrated her journey to motherhood, and everything that comes along with it.

Michele welcomed a baby boy, Ever Leo, with her husband Zandy Reich in 2020.

“C-section scar so low you can’t even see it,” she wrote over the snap on her Instagram Stories. “Although I don’t mind at all because it’s the greatest reminder in the whole world!”

She added, “I can’t believe it’s August and my baby’s going to be 1 soon!”

Michele has previously opened up about life postpartum, in May she shared a post about trying on swimsuits.

While wearing a black bikini, the “Scream Queens” actress shared that she was “feeling very grateful for this body right now for its strength in making a baby!”

She’s also previously detailed her experiences with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), a hormonal disorder that can cause infertility. According to Michele, it made the process of conceiving, carrying and birthing “very scary.”

During an interview with Katherine Schwarzenegger, Michele said, “The strength that we have as women, whether or not you feel like it’s there, it’s really, it’s there,” she said of her birthing experience after her PCOS diagnosis. “I didn’t know it existed within me. And my little baby was such a fighter, he really was a fighter. And I remember the minute I held him, the first thing I said to him was, ‘You did so good. You did it. You did so good.'”