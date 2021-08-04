Kate Winslet has mixed emotions about the future of “Mare of Easttown”.

The show’s seven-episode run on HBO was incredibly fruitful. It earned 16 nominations at the 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Limited Series and individual acting nominations for stars Winslet, Evan Peters, Jean Smart and Julianne Nicholson.

RELATED: Kate Winslet Shares What Red Carpet Look Is Her Favourite

HBO programming chief Casey Bloys said back in June there had been “no conversations” about a second season. Even Winslet was skeptical of a sophomore outing but now anything is possible.

“At the end of shooting, we were like, ‘Holy hell we can never do that again. If HBO brings up the idea of a Season 2, we all just have to say absolutely not. There’s just no way we could possibly do it,’” Winslet told Entertainment Weekly. “And then there was talk, like, could there be?”

“Especially when the show was getting such good responses,” she continued. “Creatively, Brad has shared some very cool ideas. We will see what happens. I also have to figure out if I can do it. Can I go through it again? It did cost me a lot emotionally to be her, and I have to figure out if I can summon it all up again and do it again.”

What really caught Winslet by surprise was the audience’s reaction to Mare.

RELATED: Kate Winslet Has ‘Never Felt So Validated As An Actor’ Until This Moment

“People have been enraptured about how sh**ty we made Mare look,” Winslet said. “That was very important to us creatively. We wanted to keep it real, and we were strict about it… Find the t-shirt that has a line that hits at the hip at the widest part. Don’t wear a bra, she just got up out of bed. Why would she have a bra on?

“Perhaps because of COVID and how much of a struggle that has been for people globally, there was something about how Mare looks that seemed to make people validated in a way. That was very, very surprising. I did not think people would be so responsive and I’m grateful in a way that we would able to do that.”