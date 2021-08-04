The love is going strong two years into Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott’s relationship.

Deschanel, 41, posted an adorable selfie of her and Scott, 43, cheek-to-cheek in celebration of two years of them dating.

“Two years and still my favourite,” the “New Girl” actress captioned her photo with the “Property Brothers” star.

Deschanel and Scott met on the set of James Corden’s “Carpool Karaoke”. The actress particularly admires her beau’s passion and environmental activism.

“I remember actually when we first met, he sent me his documentary and I was like, wow, we are so aligned on this level,” she previously told People. “Because we both really care about this one issue, but have different areas that we focus on.”