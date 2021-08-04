Buddy Valastro and Gigi Hadid have finally met and it was a tear-filled greeting.

According to the “Cake Boss” star, 44, the pair teamed up for a video with Harper’s Bazaar and model, 26, “cried” while meeting her childhood idol.

“I gotta tell you, when I met her for the first time, when she saw me, she really cried,” Valastro told TMZ of his experience on set with Hadid. “She watched ‘Cake Boss’ growing up and she watched it with her family. I mean she knows like the whole opening line sequence, it’s crazy.”

For the segment with Harper’s Bazaar, Hadid joins Valastro as his summer intern at the iconic New Jersey establishment Carlo’s Bakery.

“I’m your biggest fan,” Hadid told the TLC star in the new video. “I’ve been watching you my whole life. I’m going to cry.”

She added, “It means the world to meet you and to be here and I’ve been waiting for my summer internship for like, my whole life.”

“Cake Boss” has been on the air since 2009. Valastro even made Hadid’s birthday cake last year in the shape of a bagel–and once again, Hadid cried over it.