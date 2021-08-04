A number of organizations and Hollywood celebrities are reaching out to DaBaby to help him “address the miseducation” about HIV/AIDS after his controversial statements.

The rapper has since apologized twice for his anti-gay remarks and has been dropped by numerous gigs and companies.

On Monday, he said, “I appreciate the many people who came to me with kindness, who reached out to me privately to offer wisdom, education, and resources. That’s what I needed and it was received.”

The following day, 11 organizations published an open letter in hopes that they can meet with DaBaby to teach him the correct facts so he can then pass it on to his fans.

RELATED: DaBaby Makes Instagram Apology For ‘Misinformed, Hurtful And Triggering’ Comments About AIDS And LGBTQ+ Community

“At a time when HIV continues to disproportionately impact Black Americans and queer and transgender people of colour, a dialogue is critical. We must address the miseducation about HIV, expressed in your comments, and the impact it has on various communities,” part of the letter read via THR.

It adds, “We believe you now have an opportunity to not just move past this unfortunate incident, but to use your platform and celebrity to heal not harm.”

After sharing a number of facts, the letter concludes, “You stated you now understand how and why your comments were damaging. An open conversation holds the potential for you to now create meaningful impact by transforming from an adversary to an advocate.”

Miley Cyrus added her name to those who want to help educate DaBaby.

“It’s easier to cancel someone than to find forgiveness and compassion in ourselves or take the time to change hearts and minds,” Cyrus wrote on Instagram. “There’s no more room for division if we want to keep seeing progress! Knowledge is power! I know I still have so much to learn.”

In the caption, she added, “@DaBaby check your DMS – would love to talk and see how we can learn from each other and help be part of making a more just and understanding future!”

RELATED: Lollapalooza Drops DaBaby From Lineup Following Homophobic Comments

DaBaby first faced backlash during Miami’s Rolling Loud festival in July for his factless statements about HIV/AIDS. He then addressed the comments later on with more uneducated statements. As a result, a number of gatherings including Lollapalooza, the Governors Ball and Day N Vegas dropped him.