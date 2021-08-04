Justin Bieber is apologizing for publicly supporting Morgan Wallen.

Bieber is retracting his words just days after the Canadian singer, 27, sent love to the controversial country singer by posting about Wallen’s album, Dangerous: The Double Album.

Bieber says he was unaware of Wallen, who was filmed using a racial slur earlier this year, and his controversial past.

“I had no idea that the guy’s music I posted was recently found saying racist comments as you know I don’t support or tolerate any sort of racism or discrimination,” he wrote to Instagram. “I had no idea, I sincerely apologize to anyone I offended.”

Photo: Instagram/JustinBieber

Photo: Instagram/JustinBieber

In a second post, Bieber wrote, “When I was a kid, I was incredibly ignorant and said some very hurtful and racist jokes that clearly were not funny. I hurt a lot of people, especially the Black people in my life but I was fortunate enough to have had them educate me on the horrifying origin of the n-word. This brings those painful memories back up. I will always take ownership for my ignorance and my past because I know I am not that person. I know that I have apologized for this before but knowing that this is such a sensitive issue.”

He added, “I believe it is important to bring this up and hopefully educate people who may be ignorant to the topic of racism and how hurtful it is.”

Wallen recently gave his first interview to “Good Morning America” since the racial slur video.

“I think I was just ignorant about it. I don’t think I sat down and was, like, ‘Hey, is this right or is this wrong?’” he said.

After the video emerged, Wallen checked himself into a rehab facility.

“For 30 days, I spent some time out in San Diego, California — you know, just trying to figure it out… why am I acting this way? Do I have an alcohol problem? Do I have a deeper issue?”

When asked about people questioning why he’s speaking now, Wallen told Michael Strahan: “I’m not ever gonna make, you know, everyone happy. I can only come tell my truth, and — and that’s all I know to do.”