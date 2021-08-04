The first trailer for the long-awaited reboot comedy “He’s All That” is here, starring TikTok superstar Addison Rae.

Rae stars in the gender-swapped remake of the beloved 1999 teen comedy “She’s All That”, playing a popular social media influencer who makes over a nerdy classmate (played by “Cobra Kai”‘s Tanner Buchanan) after being dumped by her boyfriend.

ET’s Katie Krause was on the set of “He’s All That”, and spoke with Rae and Buchanan about the hotly anticipated remake.

“It’s definitely a really good take on “She’s All That”. There are so many similarities with it, [but] also, like, a huge difference,” Rae shared.