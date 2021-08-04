Kendall Jenner is being sued for $1.8 million.

According to E! News, the Italian fashion brand Liu Jo filed a legal complaint against the model, 25, accusing her of breaching the terms of a modelling contract by failing to appear at the second of two planned photoshoots.

The brand claims the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star was paid a total of $1.5 million, plus a 20 percent service fee, for both shoots.

Jenner has denied all claims.

As TMZ reports, Jenner fulfilled her obligation for the first shoot in 2019, for Liu Jo’s Spring/Summer 2020 campaign, and received more than $1.3 million. But by March 2020, when she was supposed to shoot the Fall/Winter 2020 campaign in London, but the coronavirus pandemic prohibited her from travelling.

The outlet says the Italian fashion house offered to reschedule for fall of 2020 but claims she “ultimately turned down all of Liu Jo’s good-faith offers of compromise.”

Liu Jo says Jenner eventually “ceased responding to Liu Jo” until the company “informed her that it considered her in breach of the contract and that, therefore, the contract was terminated.” The complaint also claims it filed the docs after “having no success in obtaining a refund” Jenner allegedly owed.

In response, a spokesperson for model management company The Society Management, who represents Jenner, told TMZ, “This suit is without merit. The Society Management, on behalf of Ms. Kendall Jenner, has continually offered Liu Jo alternative dates and locations to fulfill an agreement that was forced to be delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.” TMZ also reported that Kendall “has willingly offered to complete services honouring her commitments.”