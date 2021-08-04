Click to share this via email

Halsey is celebrating World Breast Feeding Week.

In a new photo shared to Instagram this week, the “Without You” singer, 26, honoured the annual week with their newborn baby boy Ender Ridley Aydin.

The new mom welcomed the youngster with boyfriend, screenwriter Alev Aydin.

The post showed Halsey sitting crossed-legged in the grass, smiling as they breastfed baby Ender, writing, “#WorldBreastFeedingWeek 🤍 we arrived just in time!”

“Gratitude. For the most ‘rare’ and euphoric birth,” they wrote on Instagram in Ender’s birth announcement.

Adding, “Powered by love.”

Ender was born on July 14.