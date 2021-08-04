Alex Trebek’s permanent “Jeopardy!” replacement may have been found.

After months of guest hosts, Variety reports that executive producer Mike Richards is in “advanced negotiations” to take over.

Trebek hosted the gameshow for 36 years, right up until his death in Nov. 2020.

Richards was the first guest host to take over after Trebek’s death, followed by a number of celebrities including LeVar Burton, Robin Roberts and Mayim Bialik.

“He was everything you could hope for and more,” Richards previously said of Trebek. “He was an idol of mine, and I will work every day to try to live up to the example he set.”

A spokesperson for Sony Pictures told the outlet that discussions were taking place with a number of candidates and wouldn’t comment on Richards’ status. Deadline reports that Sony will be making an official statement in a few days.

Sony Pictures had no comment when ET Canada reached out to them.