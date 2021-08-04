Over a year ago, Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber released their charity single “Stuck With U” and the numbers are in.

The song has so far raised nearly $4.4 million CAD for the First Responders Children’s Foundation.

According to Billboard, the foundation has since “redirected the funds to thousands of families of first responders, including healthcare workers, paramedics, firefighters and EMTs who have fought the pandemic on the frontlines for the last year and a half.”

Both artists are managed by Scooter Braun and through his SB Projects as well as their labels, they made sure 100 per cent of the proceeds from streams and sales went to helping the families.

Shauna Nep, vice president of philanthropy for SB Projects, said in a statement, “As the world was shutting down, we were looking for ways we could make a tangible impact as it has always been Scooter’s priority that SB Projects and our artists give back. We were so thrilled to partner with the First Responders Children’s Foundation who have been supporting those on the frontlines of the pandemic, as well as their families. Over a year later, we are so proud to see how much has been raised and what has been accomplished. We thank the Foundation for their leadership and commitment to this work.”

Jillian Crane, president of First Responders Children’s Foundation, thanked Grande and Bieber for their help.

“The generosity, and support that Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber and Scooter Braun have shown the men and women on the front lines of this ongoing pandemic has been a surreal and humbling experience for us,” she said.

Not only did the song add some hope for families of first responders during the pandemic, it debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 100. It also won Best Music Video from Home at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards and the Kids’ Choice Awards 2021 named it Favourite Music Collaboration.