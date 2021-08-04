It’s hard to say who wore it best when it’s between Harry Styles and Jennifer Aniston!

For the September issue of InStyle magazine, the 52-year-old actress poses in a ’70s-style brown, white and burnt orange printed Gucci suit that was already modelled by Styles.

The 27-year-old “Watermelon Sugar” singer wore the same look in May to the Brit Awards in London, England, and paired it with a chic handbag.

Aniston was thrilled to be sporting the same outfit as the One Direction musician, and shared side-by-side photos of them both in their Gucci ensembles.

“Just call me Harriet Styles” she quipped in her Instagram Stories on Wednesday.

Instagram Story. Photo: @jenniferaniston/Instagram

She also noted in another post that this isn’t the first time the two stars have matched. Styles once wore the same T-shirt that Aniston sported on an episode of “Friends”.