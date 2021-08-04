Click to share this via email

“Impeachment: American Crime Story” has released the first teaser.

The minute long clip titled “Gift” gives the first glimpse of Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky as she walks through the hallways of the White House to the Oval Office.

The 10 episode limited series will focus on “the national crisis that led to the first impeachment of a U.S. President in over a century” from the view of Lewinsky, Linda Tripp (one of Lewinsky’s confidantes who secretly recorded her) and Paula Jones (who sued Bill Clinton for sexual harassment).

Sarah Paulson will play Tripp, Annaleigh Ashford as Jones, Clive Owen as President Bill Clinton and Edie Falco will portray Hillary Clinton.

Also starring are Billy Eicher as Drudge Report founder Matt Drudge and Betty Gilpin as Ann Coulter.

“Impeachment: American Crime Story” premiere on FX this Sept. 7.