Usher is opening up about where he stands with T-Pain.

Earlier this year, T-Pain told “This Is Pop” that Usher’s comments that he “really f**cked up music for real singers” by using auto-tune was the start of his depression.

“That is the very moment, and I don’t even think I realized this for a long time, but that’s the very moment that started a four-year depression for me,” he said.

T-Pain later tweeted that he still has “love and respect” for Usher and the “Yeah” singer seems to agree.

In a new interview with Billboard, Usher said he was “happy that T-Pain said something.”

“I’m not sure if it was before or after our actual conversation, after I heard what was said. It was very hurtful to know that he had experienced that kind of hardship in life. I wouldn’t wish that on any person,” Usher said.

Adding, “Private conversations for me have always been intended to uplift. But when or if people get pieces of it, they can always have some other interpretation. But we’ve spoken since and we’re good.”

It seems all has been put in the past.