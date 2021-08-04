AnnaLynne McCord is getting honest about the coping mechanisms she tried as a result of childhood trauma and abuse.

The “90210” alum opened up on the “Call Me Daddy” podcast, recalling how she was “abusive” to herself.

“I just stopped feeling pain,” she said. “The self harming started just because I couldn’t feel anything. The level of torture that I went through as a child that I now remember was so horrific that my brain said no, she can’t feel, so we’re gonna shut off feeling.”



McCord said that many of the relationships she entered focused on sadism and masochism.

“A big part of BDSM for me was just trying to feel anything in my body at all,” she said. “I was opening up Pandora’s box sexually without consciously knowing why I might like these things, why they might turn me on the way they did. Because our beautiful brains that put pain and pleasure together to try to help us, ended up keeping me in a body that would go on to abuse herself for a very long time.”

She continued, “People laugh and say, ‘Oh, I have a high tolerance for pain’ — you should ask yourself why. Because that’s not a good thing. We have pain for a reason, it’s to let us know something’s wrong. And you don’t win awards for having a high tolerance for pain. That’s unkind to your body.”

McCord recently opened up about having dissociative identity disorder, which she discussed more during the podcast.

“You are not multiple personalities when you experience DID. You are fragmented versions of yourself,” she explained. “The reason that the brain splits in this regard, it’s always a protective mechanism.”

“I didn’t know why I had to just give my body to people and I didn’t realize that I was doing it because I was hoping that I’d get some love back,” she concluded. “And I was so desperate to be loved because I was so alone and had been so alone for so long.”

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.