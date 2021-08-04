Daniel Radcliffe knows who he’d like to be in a “Harry Potter” reboot.

The actor, famously known as the Boy Who Lived in the beloved franchise, was asked which character he’d like to portray in a hypothetical revival of the film series.

“I would probably want to go with, like, Sirius [Black] or [Remus] Lupin,” Radcliffe told Josh Horowitz on his “Happy Sad Confused” podcast this week. “Those were always the two characters that I was like, ‘They’re great.'”

“And also, I’m obviously biased by my experience of filming those scenes with those people, and they’re like some of my favourite memories,” he added. “I thought those guys were really cool.”

Radcliffe’s “Miracle Worker” co-stars, Geraldine Viswanathan and Karan Soni, who were also part of the interview, also got in on the fun.

“I want to play Hermoine. That’s the character I related to the most,” Soni replied, while Viswanathan said Hagrid.

ET spoke with Radcliffe last month, where he echoed similar sentiments about the actors who portray Sirius Black (Gary Oldman) and Remus Lupin (David Thewlis).

“I have really, really fond memories of all my scenes with Gary Oldman and David Thewlis,” he shared, reflecting on some of his best memories on the set. “They were some of the first scenes on the third and the fifth film where I started to feel like I was a young man who was just starting to figure out what acting was, and they were pretty cool people to be around.”

This November will be the 20th anniversary of the film franchise. The eight-film franchise spanned from 2001 to 2011. During his conversation with ET, Radcliffe revealed that there are “no plans at the moment” to do a special reunion to celebrate the event.

“I’m in the Dominican Republic at the moment filming and then I’m going to be busy, kind of working on bits and pieces until the end of the year. So yeah, I don’t know,” he said. “I’m sure there will be some sort of celebration but I don’t know if we will be getting together or anything. I’m sorry if that’s a bit of a disappointment to anyone.”

See more of ET’s interview with Radcliffe, including him sharing his most daring “HP” stunt, in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Daniel Radcliffe Reflects on 20th Anniversary of ‘Harry Potter’ Films

Daniel Radcliffe Says It’s ‘Super Weird’ That ‘Harry Potter’ Co-Star Rupert Grint Is a Dad Now

Daniel Radcliffe Wants to Read ‘Harry Potter’ to You