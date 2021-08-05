Olivia Rodrigo doesn’t have much to say about Courtney Love’s recent comments about her “Sour Prom” concert film promo image.

Love called out Rodrigo for allegedly copying Hole’s cover of their 1994 album Live Through This back in June. Both images centre on a prom queen holding a bouquet of flowers while wearing a tiara, with mascara running down their face.

In a recent interview with GQ, the reporter asked Rodrigo about Love’s remarks, writing about the “Drivers License” hitmaker: “She deflects certain topics with the ease of Neo dodging bullets in ‘The Matrix’ — if he had been doing that since he was 12. This includes the accusations of plagiarism levelled at her by Courtney Love.”

Rodrigo simply said, “To be honest, I’m just flattered that Courtney Love knows that I exist.”

since i never got to go to prom, I wanted to throw a little prom party with my fav ppl (you guys obvs). SOUR prom the concert film comes out Tuesday!!!! 💜💐🔪 @youtubemusic @TMobile pic.twitter.com/7j1dvKVyWP — Olivia Rodrigo (@Olivia_Rodrigo) June 23, 2021

The comments come after Love shared Rodrigo’s image in a since-deleted Instagram post, writing: “Spot the difference! #twinning! 🥸@oliviarodrigo 😉👸👸.”

Rodrigo then commented: “love u and live through this sooooo much.”

“Olivia – you’re welcome,” Love replied. “My favourite florist is in Notting Hill, London! Dm me for deets! I look forward to reading your note!”

Naturally, the always outspoken Love had a lot more to say in some comments she left as part of a discussion that resulted from her Facebook post of Rodrigo’s photo.

“It’s on GEFFEN,” she wrote of Rodrigo’s debut album (Geffen is also the label that released Live Through This). “I’ve informed her I await her flowers and note. I sure hope it’s long. Does Disney teach kids reading and writing? God knows. Let’s see. Yes this is rude. Rage inducing ? Honey if I had a dollar for everyone [sic] this happens ? I’d be real rich!”

In another comment, Love complained that “it was rude of [Rodrigo], and geffen not to ask myself or Ellen von unwerth,” she wrote, referencing the photographer who took the Live Through This album cover. “It’s happened my whole career so I d c. But manners is manners!”

Love continued in another comment, adding, “I’ve asked her for flowers and a note… It’s rude not to be asked. I know Ellen von unwerth isn’t amused… Yes it’s rude.”