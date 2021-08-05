Get ready for a trip cottage country.

On Thursday, Amazon Prime Video announced the start of production on the streamer’s first Canadian Amazon Original series “The Lake”.

Starring Jordan Gavaris (“Orphan Black”), Julia Stiles (“The Bourne Identity”) and Madison Shamoun (“#blackAF”), the episodic comedy “centres on the quintessential Canadian cottage experience, and one man’s attempt to recreate his childhood memories in an effort to re-connect with his biological daughter.”

According to the official description, “In ‘The Lake’, Justin (Gavaris) returns from living abroad after a break-up with his long-term partner, in the hope of reconnecting with the biological daughter that he gave up for adoption in his teens. His plans to create new memories with his city-loving daughter Billie (Shamoun) at the idyllic lake from his childhood go awry when he finds out his father left the family cottage to his “picture-perfect” stepsister, Maisy-May (Stiles).”

Filming on the series is taking place in northern Ontario, the heart of Canada’s cottage country, with a global premiere date planned for 2022.

“We are thrilled to bring together this incredible cast and creative team for our first scripted Canadian comedy series,” said Christina Wayne, Head of Canadian Originals at Amazon Studios. “It’s a show that will push boundaries and celebrate broken characters trying to hold it all together against one of the most picturesque settings – cottage country.”

Executive Producers Michael Souther and Teza Lawrence, AMAZE, added, “We were inspired by the summers we spent on the lake, which is the basis of the concept that we brought to Amazon. We’re excited and really looking forward to working with this incredibly talented and diverse cast, and proud to have Jordan in this central role celebrates the LGBTQIA+ community in this series.”

The series is written and executive produced by Julian Doucet (“Killjoys”) and also stars Jon Dore (“Funny As Hell”), Carolyn Scott (“Pushing Tin”), Natalie Lisinka (“Orphan Black”), Travis Nelson (“Tucker and Dale vs Evil”) and Declan Whaley (“Criminal Minds”).