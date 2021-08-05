Ryan Reynolds was a true fan of Alex Trebek.

Appearing on E! News’ “Daily Pop”, the actor talks about getting his fellow Canadian and late “Jeopardy!” host to appear in a cameo in his new film “Free Guy”.

“We shot that separately, actually after the film had been completely done and dusted and completed,” Reynolds revealed. “Alex was kind enough to jump in and do this little cameo for us. I was just so blown away by how sweet he was to do that.”

Alex Trebek was kind enough to film a cameo for our film Free Guy last year despite his battle. He was gracious and funny. In addition to being curious, stalwart, generous, reassuring and of course, Canadian. We love you, Alex. And always will. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 8, 2020

Reynolds also talked about becoming friends with Trebek in his final days before his death from pancreatic cancer in Nov. 2020.

“Even right up [to] shortly before he passed away, I talked to him on the phone about a charity initiative he was trying to launch,” the actor said. “This guy was really made of good stuff right until the end. Having him in the movie is certainly bittersweet, that’s for sure.”

“Free Guy” hits movie theatres on August 13.