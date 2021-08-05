Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend Travis Barker seem to be enjoying their quarantine together. The 42-year-old “Poosh” founder took to Instagram on Wednesday night to share a series of photos of her time alone with her 45-year-old drummer boyfriend.
“Ten days of quarantine…,” Kardashian captioned the pics, not clarifying why exactly the pair are in quarantine.
In the shots, the couple pose together for a mirror selfie. Kourt is rocking an open black robe, exposing her nude body underneath. She also posted a fully topless pic to her Instagram Story with her hair just barely covering her chest.
That’s because it seems that Barker gave her a quarantine haircut. Kardashian posted a pic of the cut off locks, and her friend Sarah Howard commented, “nice cut @travisbarker 🥇,” causing Kardashian to reply, “✂️ good with his hands.”
It seems the pair were totally alone during their quarantine, with Kardashian sharing another photo of her 6-year-old son, Reign, and 9-year-old daughter, Penelope, peeking in through the window.
Barker commented on the post, “👩🏻❤️👨🏻 10 days with you,” prompting his lady love to reply, “@travisbarker no one else❤️.”
Seems the couple enjoyed lots of down time binge watching “Mare of Easttown” and “Manifest” and making s’mores by a fire pit.
“Kourtney and Travis have this out-of-this-world connection and it’s hard for them to keep their hands off each other,” a source recently told ET. “Their chemistry is undeniable.”
