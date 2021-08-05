Click to share this via email

Tiger Woods can teach David Spade a thing or two about golf.

Woods and Spade linked up for a video by Golf Digest titled, “A Round with Tiger: Celebrity Playing Lessons — David Spade”. During their session at the Rolling Hills Country Club, Spade asked Woods about playing golf with Chicago Bulls icon Michael Jordan.

“You ever play Michael Jordan?” Spade asked Woods. “Who plays better?”

Woods misunderstood the question and responded by telling the comedian he plays golf better than the hoops legend.

Woods was shooting the Golf Digest series, where he teaches celebrities like Spade and Dwyane Wade to golf, prior to a rollover car crash in February.