BTS have some new best friends.

This week, the K-pop band appeared on the latest “WIRED Autocomplete Interview”, answered questions derived from some of the most-searched topics on the web.

RELATED: BTS Talk Working With Ed Sheeran, Perform ‘Permission To Dance’ On ‘Tonight Show’

Among the questions asked was “Who is BTS’ best friend?” which prompted a quick answer from V, who said, “Ed Sheeran.”

J-hope then added, “Halsey.”

RELATED: Jimmy Fallon Challenges BTS To Play ‘Will It Fit?’

The answers quickly went viral on Twitter as members of the BTS ARMY joked about “feeling betrayed” that the band hadn’t said their loyal fans were their best friends.