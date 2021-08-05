Click to share this via email

BTS have some new best friends.

This week, the K-pop band appeared on the latest “WIRED Autocomplete Interview”, answered questions derived from some of the most-searched topics on the web.

Among the questions asked was “Who is BTS’ best friend?” which prompted a quick answer from V, who said, “Ed Sheeran.”

J-hope then added, “Halsey.”

The answers quickly went viral on Twitter as members of the BTS ARMY joked about “feeling betrayed” that the band hadn’t said their loyal fans were their best friends.

Army’s when BTS said there best friends are Ed sheeran and Halsey pic.twitter.com/3zwN4LK8vC — Agust d bitch⁷ 🇲🇽 (@interlude_7_) August 4, 2021

At least we're out of the friend zone right? 🥺 — Apeksha⁷🧈 ⟭⟬ (@TinieGukkii) August 4, 2021

"Who is BTS's best friend?"

Halsey, Ed Sheeran? How about the army's? Feeling betrayed with 50 million others. pic.twitter.com/7rrw9nN9Pb — Ms. Tangerine 🍊 (@MsTangerine09) August 4, 2021

change the lyric to "got halsey and ed sheeran right behind us when we say so" @BTS_twt do it go ahead i don’t mind pic.twitter.com/K2qumXzve3 — jk’s bub⁷ (@bibillyhillz) August 4, 2021