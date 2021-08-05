Janice Dickinson does not hold back when voicing her opinions on the modelling industry.

Dickinson was a judge on “America’s Next Top Model” from 2003 to 2008 alongside creator Tyra Banks, and she’s openly said how the pair did not get along.

The supermodel shared on the “Behind The Velvet Rope with David Yontef” podcast, “I was [on] the first, second, third, fourth, fifth, and sixth season [of] that show. And it was wonderful in the aspects where they flew us to marvellous places all over the world. You know, South Africa, Tokyo, Italy, France.

“We went [to] a lot of places, but sitting next to Tyra for hours and hours can be daunting because she didn’t really like me and we didn’t really get along. And she never did Vogue. I did Vogue. She did Elle and I used to constantly remind her of that. You know, I didn’t really treat her like a producer. She kept saying, ‘but I’m the producer of the show’… I was like, ‘oh yeah, right, whatever.’

“I realized that the pick of each show was the choice of CoverGirl, which handed out the winner, the winner’s certificates and the winner’s $100,000. And the chance to have a CoverGirl contract campaign for a year was chosen by CoverGirl and not the model, not the judges.

“So when I found that out, I was kind of reticent to even speak up anymore because they weren’t taking my valuable words of wisdom and applying it to who should win or who should lose.”

Dickinson also claimed Banks gave her staff fast food as Christmas gifts, telling Yontef: “I was just really hacking my way through. And you know, a lot of times there were other judges, I can’t remember their names, but they were fun to judge next to.

“But it would be like doing this show from seven in the morning, until about one or two o’clock at night, it becomes really tiring to be fresh.

“And [at one] point I did other people’s programs like RuPaul, I did a stint on ‘RuPaul’. That was fabulous. They treated us with respect, not giving us hamburgers or McDonald’s Whoppers for Christmas presents like Tyra would dole out to the crew.”

Not ending her comments there, talk then turned to stars like Gigi Hadid and Kylie Jenner, who Dickinson insisted weren’t good at speaking in front of a camera.

