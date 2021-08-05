Justin Bieber is tired of seeing this photo of him in news headlines.

Bieber, 27, is continuing his crusade against outdated photos of him circulating in the media. On Wednesday, the Biebs expressed his frustration with old photos of him that are still used in stories about the Canadian singer.

“I’m still in shock we are still using those photos of me, I’m telling [you], media wants to pick bad photos of me to make it look like I’m not okay,” the two-time Grammy-winner wrote on his Instagram Story.

Justin Bieber. Photo: Instagram/Justin Bieber

“There have been countless photo and opportunities for media to pick up other photos,” he continued in a separate post. “But they still run with this one to make me look sick and unwell, it’s not right.”

Bieber made a similar request in November about the top-left photo.

“This was a time where I was really unhealthy,” he continued. “I was battling Lyme disease, right? All of the top photos are me looking disheveled, right? I was obviously going through a tough time, but it’s like, these are the photos that the media tries to run with.”