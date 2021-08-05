Cecily Strong is not giving a firm yes to another season of Global’s “Saturday Night Live”.

Strong, 37, recently revealed that she was “still thinking” about whether or not to re-sign for another season with the long-running sketch-comedy series. A return would mark Strong’s milestone 10th season on “SNL”.

RELATED: ‘SNL’ Cast Looks Back On Getting Through A Very Difficult Season

“Throughout the year, there were times where I felt like a fifth-year senior and I’m just hanging around, dead weight,” she recently told The New York Times. “Then there would be moments that felt so good.”

“SNL” usually negotiates with cast members in the summer, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Show creator Lorne Michaels confirmed he and Strong were talking about her re-casting.

“My hope is she’ll come back,” Michaels said. “What I said to her, and what I believe, is that I don’t think she’s done yet.”

RELATED: Pete Davidson Says His ‘SNL’ Return Is ‘Up In The Air’

ET Canada has reached out to “SNL” for comment.

“SNL” will return to Global this fall for season 47.