The “South Park” movie is finally getting a sequel. 14 of them.

On Thursday, Comedy Central announced the long-running animated series has been renewed through to its 30th season, to air in 2027, along with 14 original movies for Paramount+.

The first two new “South Park” movies will arrive on the streaming service in 2021, The Wrap reported.

“Comedy Central has been our home for 25 years and we’re really happy that they’ve made a commitment to us for the next 75 years,” said creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone. “When we came to ViacomCBS with a different way to produce the show during the pandemic, Chris (McCarthy), Nina (Diaz), Keyes (Hill-Edgar) and Tanya (Giles) were immediately supportive and enabled us to try something new that turned out to be really well received. We can’t wait to get back to doing traditional ‘South Park’ episodes but now we can also try out new formats. It’s great to have partners who will always take a chance with us.”

Chris McCarthy, President/CEO -MTV Entertainment & CCO/Adult Animation – Paramount+. added, “Matt and Trey are world-class creatives who brilliantly use their outrageous humor to skewer the absurdities of our culture and we are excited to expand and deepen our long relationship with them to help fuel Paramount+ and Comedy Central. Franchising marquee content like ‘South Park’ and developing new IP with tremendous talent like Matt and Trey, is at the heart of our strategy to continue growing Paramount+.”

According to Bloomberg the extension of the partnership between Parker and Stone and ViacomCBS’ MTV Entertainment is worth $900 million.

“South Park” aired its most recent season in 2019, with two pandemic special episodes in September 2020 and March of 2021.

The first film based on the series, “South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut” hit theatres in 1999, earning an Oscar nomination for Best Original song for the classic “Blame Canada”.