The stakes are only getting bigger.

On Thursday, Netflix released an action-packed teaser for “Cobra Kai” season 4, giving fans a look at the All Valley Karate Tournament.

“Karate is coming to the world’s biggest stage, where legends are born,” an announcer says over footage from the original “Karate Kid”.

“The should of the Valley is on the line,” the announcer continues.

In the new season, Ralph Macchio’s Daniel teams up with former nemesis Johnny, played by William Zabka, to take down Kreese’s Cobra Kai team and win the championship.

Kreese, meanwhile, will make for a tough challenge with help from his friend Terry Silver, played by original star Thomas Ian Griffith.

“Cobra Kai” season 4 premiere this December.