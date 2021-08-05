Aaliyah’s estate is standing against any unauthorized projects based on the late singer’s life.

Last year, the estate of Aaliyah Dana Haughton, 22, was in talks with various music labels about bringing her music catalogue to streaming services. Recently, Blackground Records 2.0 linked to the site Aaliyahiscoming.com.

Blackground Records 2.0 which, according to TMZ, owns Aaliyah’s masters is partnering with EMPIRE to release her music on worldwide streaming services. The partnership also includes catalogues from Timbaland & Mangoo, Tank, Toni Braxton and JoJo.

“Protecting Aaliyah’s legacy is, and will always be, our focus,” reads a recent post from the estate’s verified Twitter account. “For 20 years we have battled behind the scenes, enduring shadowy tactics of deception with unauthorized projects targeted to tarnish.”

“We have always been confused as to why there is such a tenacity in causing more pain alongside what we already have to cope with for the rest of our lives,” it continued. “This unscrupulous endeavour to release Aaliyah’s music without any transparency or full accounting to the estate compels our hearts to express a word — forgiveness.”

The statement was released with a tweet reading, “#IStandWithAaliyah. You can read the entire statement in the tweet above.

The original Blackground Records was owned by the singer’s late uncle and former manager, Barry Hankerson. The label was responsible for releasing a majority of Aaliyah’s music.

Aaliyah died on August 25, 2001 in a plane crash that took the lives of eight other people.