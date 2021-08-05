After nearly eight years of marriage, Kate Bosworth and Michael Polish are separating.

The “Blue Crush” actress, 38, took to Instagram to announce the sad news, revealing that they will continue to work together on upcoming projects despite their marriage ending.

Bosworth and Polish, 50, met on the set of the filmmaker’s 2011 drama “Big Sur”.

“The beginning is often the best part of love. Fireworks, magnets, rebellion — the attraction. The onset signals a wide-open expanse of possibility,” she wrote, captioning a stunning black and white photo. “Split a burger with someone when you are falling in love, and you can die happily knowing this is your last meal. Buy a bottle of whiskey and share shots, pour me a waterfall. Play that perfect song on the jukebox and dance with someone you have known your whole life, though you met minutes ago.”

“Inherently we fear an ending. To lose what you have because you got what you wanted. To be attached to the expectation of the outcome. The great Unknown,” Bosworth added. “What if we chose not to fear but instead, to love. If that most delicate and vulnerable last flicker to the flame became another type of furnace entirely.”

Continuing her post, Bosworth wrote, “Perhaps this will sound strange to some, romantic to others. To us: this is truth,” revealing their “hearts are full, as we have never been so enamoured and deeply grateful for one another as we do in this decision to separate.”

“We hold hands as tightly today as we entangled fingers on our wedding day. Our eyes look more deeply into one another, with more courage now. In the process of letting go, we have come to acknowledge that our love will never end. The connection does not simply disappear. The love deepens, the heart expands,” she continued. “We know the 4 am calls are coming. Songs will be exchanged to communicate only what songs can do. We laugh as we plan for our next movie together and are excited to share our latest collaboration. We believe the most epic love stories are those which transcend expectation.”

The pair said “I do” during an outdoor ceremony at The Ranch at Rock Creek in Philipsburg, Montana, in August 2013.