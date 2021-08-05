Billie Eilish is in the mood for love.

Eilish, 19, and her brother Finneas dropped by BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge for a cover of Julie London’s rendition of “I’m In The Mood For Love”. The “bad guy” singer handled singing duties while Finneas accompanied her on acoustic guitar.

RELATED: Billie Eilish Is ‘Confident’ About Who She Is

“I’m In The Mood For Live” was originally released in 1935 by Robbins Music with composer Jimmy McHugh and lyricist Dorothy Fields. It was popularized by Frances Langford. Dozens of artists have since covered it; however, London’s is among the most popular.

Eilish and Finneas also performed live version of “I Didn’t Change My Number”, “NDA” and “Getting Older” from the songstress’ new album, Happier Than Ever.

RELATED: Billie Eilish Reveals How Stalkers Affect Her Life

Happier Than Ever, Eilish’s sophomore album, was released on July 30 to critical acclaim.