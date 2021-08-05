It’s not just investments that Robert Herjavec will help you with.

This week, the “Shark Tank” star helped tow former pro hockey player Tom Lawson and his wife and three kids to safety after they got stranded on the water without gas.

RELATED: Justin Bieber Makes Surprise Endorsement On ‘Shark Tank’

Herjavec shared video of the rescue on his Instagram account.

“I was out jet skiing and I saw a boat drifting with a dad and his three kids, waving their arms frantically,” Herjavec told People. “My first thought was they must love ‘Shark Tank’, but then I realized they were out of gas and stranded.”

Because the sun was setting, there was a “sense of urgency,” the TV star said, adding, “They were in an unlit aluminum boat not meant to be out at night. We found a rope, tied it to the jet ski and I towed them back to their lake house.”

My granddaughter posted this of the superhero shark @robertherjavec who towed them to safety today on lake joseph …. pic.twitter.com/8ToP0sZd5Y — Puck Mommy (@murphy_yvonne) August 4, 2021

He added, “Did my good deed for the day!” he adds. “It’s funny, the dad is a fireman and said to me he normally rescues people — so now I get to say I rescued a fireman. They were super nice, appreciative and big ‘Shark Tank’ fans. See, sharks can be nice too!”

RELATED: ‘Shark Tank’ Star Kevin O’Leary Calls Bethenny Frankel A ‘Crazy Chicken’ And Wants Jennifer Lopez To Guest-Judge On The Show

Lawson also told People, “On the way back, approximately 1 km away from our cottage for the week, we had some boat trouble. We didn’t have much luck waving down the first few boats that went past. We saw a Sea-Doo and we were lucky enough to catch the driver’s attention. As the fella on the Sea-Doo got closer, we recognized that it was Robert Herjavec! The experience became even more humbling.”

The hockey player and club owner continued, “He looked excited as he said with a huge smile to his wife [Kym Johnson], who was also on her own Sea-Doo, ‘I am rescuing people!’ Robert was as nice in person as he appears on TV. Once we got back to the dock and exchanged handshakes and took photos, he drove off into the sunset like a true hero.”