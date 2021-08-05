Turquoise Miami, the mother of Fetty Wap‘s 4-year-old daughter, Lauren Maxwell, is speaking out amid reports that the toddler’s cause of death was from a fatal cardiac arrhythmia due to complications of congenital cardiac anomalies.

“This is what y’all people do for fun. F**k all y’all,” Turquoise wrote on Instagram Stories. “Her death certificate says cardiac arrhythmia due to a congenital heart defect BUT THAT IS NOT THE FULL CAUSE OF HER DEATH THAT IS WHY THE AUTOPSY HASN’T COME BACK! HOW DARE Y’ALL GO STEAL MY CHILD’S DEATH CERTIFICATE AND ANNOUNCE THE CAUSE OF DEATH BEFORE ANYBODY WAS READY. THERE IS A REASON WHY! HER AUTOPSY ISN’T BACK YET.”

“Y’all love breaking news so bad but this is my life and it’s me without my daughter not none of y’all!” she continued in a second post. “I feel the loneliness every night not none of y’all! Y’all so f**kin thirsty to report a 4-year-old. This is my trauma that is why I posted and moved HOW I FELT COMFORTABLE!”

Photo: Instagram
Photo: Instagram
Photo: Instagram
Photo: Instagram

TMZ reported earlier on Thursday that according to the death certificate they obtained, Lauren had been suffering with the health issue since birth. The outlet also reported that Lauren died on June 24, 2021 at her home in Riverdale, Georgia.

More From ET:

Fetty Wap Pays Tribute to Late 4-Year-Old Daughter Lauren Maxwell

Fetty Wap’s 4-Year-Old Daughter Lauren Maxwell Has Died

Fetty Wap and Masika Kalysha Welcome Baby Girl